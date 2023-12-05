Parliament has urged the government to intervene in the contentious auction of Gaddafi Mosque at Old Kampala rather than waiting for a court decision.

The matter was raised in parliament by Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa, who expressed concern about the potential political, spiritual, and security repercussions of the auction.

Basalirwa emphasized the importance of Old Kampala as a tourist destination and a national treasure, stressing that it must not be lost to “opportunists.”

The controversy surrounding the sale of the nine Muslim properties stems from businessman Justus Kyabahwa’s attempt to auction the properties, including the Gadaffi Mosque, to recover his investment of Shs18.9 billion. Kyabahwa allegedly purchased a Muslim-owned property in Ssembabule measuring 517 hectares in 2020 but did not receive a land title from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among implored the government to urgently intervene and resolve the matter out of court after putting a stop to a heated debate that had erupted in the House.