By Prossy Kisakye

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has asked the government to invest heavily in Ugandan roads to reduce the rampant accidents killing innocent citizens.

The deputy secretary-general of FDC Harold Kaijja attributes the frequent fatal road crashes in Uganda to negligent law enforcement, potholes, narrow roads, sharp corners, and poorly serviced vehicles.

He urged the government to increase the road safety budget to control the occurrence of avoidable accidents on the road.

According to the minister of transport Gen Katumba Wamala, a total of 3,633 people were killed in road accidents in Uganda in 2020,

The figure is an increase from the ones posted in 2018 and 2019 when at least 3,194 and 3,407 people, respectively, were killed in road accidents, according to government data.

Meanwhile, according to the Uganda Safety Performance Review report 2018 released by United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Uganda loses an average of 10 people per day due to accidents translating into shs 4.4tn per anum.

It indicated that road traffic accidents are competing with malaria to kill Ugandans.