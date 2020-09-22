Government has been asked to pay registration fees for all candidates ahead of the national examination.

This is after the President cleared schools and higher institutions of learning to reopen for candidate classes and finalists students, in his latest address on Covid-19 on Sunday.

The secretary-general of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union Filbert Baguma says since most parents have been hit by the covid-19 pandemic and some have lost jobs and businesses, the government should come in and rescue them.

He says this will help learners without school fees be assured of sitting for national exams.