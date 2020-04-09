Government has been asked to prioritize children among other vulnerable groups who need special help during the Covid-19 crisis.

The call has been made by the Executive Director High Sound for Children Hadijah Mwanje who says children are a sensitive matter, calling for special health facility to handle all the children who have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to UNESCO, 1.5 children are out of schools because of the crisis, another area where Hadijah calls for more attention to the education sector.

She says that much as an online studying program was launched, few children can access the internet and appealing to jouranalists to highlight all these issues which affect children.