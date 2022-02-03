By Ritah Kemigisa

The deputy speaker of parliament Anitah Among has asked the ministry of finance to produce a list of paid south Sudan traders and those yet to be paid.

Her response came after Dokolo district MP Cecilia Ogwal raised a matter of national importance demanding to know why whereas Parliament approved funds for payment of 33 companies in 2019, the ministry of finance paid only 10 companies which are powerful multibillionaires.

In defense, the State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi said that out of the total claim for 33 companies amounting to 56 million dollars, only 29 million dollars was paid out to 10 companies and offered no explanation as to why other companies have not been paid.

This prompted Among to demand him to bring the agreement of why payment was ring fenced to only 10 companies and an explanation on why the 23 companies have not been paid.

Busiro East MP, Medard Sseggona requested Musasizi to also articulate the procedure used in selecting those ‘who get paid first’ as a way of ruling out tribal sentiments raised by a section of MPs.