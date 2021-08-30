By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has been asked to consider taking back remand homes under the Uganda Prison Services.

The remand homes keeping juvenile offenders are currently under the ministry of gender labour and social development.

Speaking to KFM, the head of the Legal Aid Clinic at LDC Lydia Namuli says the ministry of gender is under-resourced when it comes to facilities for the management of child offenders who are in every district.

She now says since the prisons service already has facilities across the country, it can reestablish the children’s section for better management of child offenders.