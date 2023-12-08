The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Kate Airey has urged the government to recognize writers as an inspiration to woo young people to also engage in writing.

She says this will help to champion transformation in the lives of various communities because sometimes it is through writing that people raise their voices demanding their human rights among other developmental social issues.

She made the remarks while officiating at the launch of a book titled “Emboldened” written by the late Dr. Sarah Ntiro, the first female university graduate in East and Central Africa.

“Education has the power to transform people, places, and countries. I think that is one part of a huge legacy in this country,” she said.

She applauded the legacy that the late Dr.Sarah Ntiro played in terms of promoting the women’s movement in the country.