Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has asked the government to conduct fresh registration of all firearms to curb the increasing gun violence in the country.

The call follows several incidents of late involving security personnel killing people or each other in different parts of the country with the recent one being a security guard who shot dead a colleague in Moroto district on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press at the party head offices in Kampala, UPC spokesperson, Sharon Oyat, said the government needs to also tighten conditions for gun issuance.

She also called for regional initiatives to resolve civil wars in Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo which have porous borders, a recipe for arms trafficking that increase the level of insecurity.

Meanwhile, UPC also urged government and stakeholders to create maximum awareness regarding traditional or customary inheritance laws in relation to modern laws on inheritance to avoid rampant family and clan violence.