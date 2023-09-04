The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has urged government to remove taxes on accessories of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)

Mr. Moses Ssimbwa developed a disability (broken legs) after a police car in Luuka knocked him down during the National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi’s 2021 election campaign.

Speaking to the media at the party offices in Kampala, Ssimbwa who is now the head of disabilities at NEED, said he can’t support himself with all necessary requirements that could have helped him to walk again due to high taxes on the accessories.

Meanwhile, he advised the youth against self-seeking politicians.