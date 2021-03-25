By Benjamin Jumbe

The E- Trade Association has called on the government to fully reopen Facebook and extend curfew.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Jumia Uganda Chief Executive Officer Ron Kawamara said the ban on Facebook has gravely curtailed e-commerce and negatively impacted thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs.

He proposes that the curfew is extended to 11 pm to enable Ugandans get back to work.

Meanwhile co-founder and director Safe Boda Ricky Thompson says the curfew for bodas requiring operators to stop at 6pm is discriminatory and has reduced earnings of boda riders by as much as 50%.