By Prossy Kisakye

Civil society organisation, Unwanted Witness Uganda, have urged government to revise the Over the Top Tax (OTT) in order to be favourable to internet users.

Speaking to the media at the side-lines of the launch of a report on the current state, development of digital human rights and internet governance in Uganda, the executive director of the organization, Dorothy Mukasa, said many marginalized groups especially women and youths who can’t access internet due to the high costs involved.

She advised government to revise the tax or scrap it completely because people use internet for various reasons and not only socializing. She adds that some use it for research, businesses among other things.

Mukasa cited an example during virtual campaigns of 2021 general elections that many aspiring women failed to use digital platforms because they couldn’t afford the costs of data and buying OTT.