By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Uganda People’s Congress has implored the government to revise requirements for receiving covid-19 vaccines.

Yesterday, the ministry of health launched the first phase of vaccinating Ugandans against covid-19 beginning with frontline health workers.

Uganda currently has a total of 964,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which it received through the Covax facility and the Indian government.

According to the ministry, one of the requirements to acquire the vaccines is possessing the national identification card that shows that someone is a Ugandan.

However the head of media and communications at UPC, Faizo Muzeyi says the government has to drop this requirement as there are many Ugandans prone to acquiring the virus yet they do not have National IDs.

Those with no National Identification cards and those who are unregistered citizens, have been asked to report with guarantors’ IDs (preferably the next of kin, Local Council 1 or VHT), whose mobile phone contact is available.