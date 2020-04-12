The mayor of Nakawa division Ronald Balimwezo has asked government to change the mode of distributing relief food to the most vulnerable communities during the coronavirus lock down.

Speaking to KFM, Balimwezo says that there are over 1240 villages in the division but since the exercise started three days back, only two villages in his division have received relief aid.

He expresses fear that it is likely to take one year for government to be able to distribute food to all villages in his division and yet residents keep on demanding for food.

It is against this background that he has asked the government to instead convert the food relief into cash which can be sent through mobile money.