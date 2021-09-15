By Prossy Kisakye

The Minister of State for Gender and Cultural Affairs Peace Mutuuzo has asked the government to set up a special fund to facilitate the fight against Female Genital Mutilation and other forms of Gender-Based Violence in the Karamoja sub-region.

This was after the Amudat District Chairperson Joseph Nangole revealed that cases of gender-based violence and FGM were on the rise in Karamoja due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nangole says at Kalasi Girls Primary School rescue center, the number has risen from 9 before the lockdown to over 40 after those who had gone back home escaped again from the would-be tormentors.

Now minister Mutuuzo who is on a field tour of the Karamoja sub-region says there is a need to mobilize resources to empower structures and networks to fight these vices.