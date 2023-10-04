The shadow minister for information and anti-corruption, who also doubles as the Mityana Woman Member of Parliament, Ms. Joyce Bagala has asked Parliament to compel the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to swing in with relief items and other forms of support to schools, health centres and residents of Nakibanga ward in Mityana district that were hit by disaster.

She revealed that the aforementioned facilities were government-aided schools, and health centers, adding that a number residents were affected by heavy downpours that struck the area. She went on to reveal this had therefore impeded learners from attending school, something that required action from government.

“There are also other 85 houses that were brought down by the heavy rains and hundreds of acres of crop have been destroyed. My prayer is to the Office of the Prime Minister, Department of Disaster and Preparedness to really help these people urgently,” Bagala said.

In response, the government through the third Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rukia Nakadama pledged that the matter would be addressed by the line office under the OPM.