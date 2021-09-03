By Damali Mukhaye

The National Council for Older Persons (NCOP) has asked the government to suspend curfew in the Greater Masaka region to allow people defend themselves in case of attacks.

According to police, at least 28 people have lost their lives in the recent spate of killings by machete-wielding assailants in the Greater Masaka.

Out of these, 18 are from Lwengo while the rest from Masaka City and Districts of Bukomansimbi, Lyantonde, Kyotera and Sembabule.

The Council’s Coordinator for Buganda Region Joseph Lubega says by 7pm, all residents are in their houses and cannot run to rescue their colleagues.

He says if the government lifts curfew, the residents will be able to form groups to guard their homes.

President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday said that the masterminds of the murders in Greater Masaka will be destroyed politically once the suspects who have been arrested start giving evidence in court.