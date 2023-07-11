Members of Parliament (MPs) have implored the government to table a supplementary budget request for funds to conduct elections for Local Councils I, II, and women councils.

This follows the expiry of the term of office for LC I and II chairpersons who were elected on July 10, 2018.

The electoral commission requested for over Shs90 billion to carry out the elections this month but the finance ministry provided only Shs36 billion which the commission says was not enough for the exercise.

MPs have meanwhile posed several legal questions on what is going to happen after today.

Cabinet yesterday reportedly discussed the highly contentious matter which has left the public in panic due to the would-be perceived illegal operations of the village chiefs.

They are often involved in land transactions and settling domestic disputes as well as providing village documents like reference letters and stamps to residents.

Baale County MP, Charles Tebandeke and Butambala district woman MP Aisha Kabanda are also concerned about what will befall the Parish Development Model in the absence of the councils yet they both sit on committees, which select beneficiaries of the programme and oversee its implementation.

“Government does not have an interest as of now in having local elections. It [government] does not consider local elections a priority,” Kabanda said.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of local government and public service committee of parliament, Martina Ojara Mapenduzi has summoned the minister of Local Government over the matter.