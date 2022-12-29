Born-again faith-based church leaders want the government to take action against fake pastors operating churches in the country.

Apostle Dr. Joseph Serwadda of Victory Church in Ndeba and Pastor David Kiganda of Christian Focus Center in Kisenyi Kampala say the community should stop blaming born-again church leaders for encouraging fake pastors to operate in the country.

They believe that government has the responsibility to regulate and streamline the operations of these churches, therefore, it’s the responsibility of the state to limit the presence of fake pastors.

The two pastors made the remarks while receiving sponsorship packages from MTN Uganda as the company continues sponsoring a series of end-of-year events to be held across the country as the world crosses over to the New Year, 2023.

For a long time, there has been an outcry from members of the public about fake pastors fleecing their followers.