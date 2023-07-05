The Democratic Party (DP) has asked the government not to take lightly the recent terror alert issued by the United Kingdom (UK) government.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom predicted that the attacks could be indiscriminate or targeting foreign nationals or crowded places however couldn’t tell which terror group could be behind the suspected attacks.

Democratic Party Vice President, Fred Mukasa Mbidde says the government should embrace the warning and begin early preparations to protect its citizens.

He called for the renewal of community policing tactics to help the security get timely firsthand information in case of any suspicious elements.

Meanwhile, Mbidde has cautioned Ugandans to take charge of their own security by taking all necessary precautions to prevent terror acts.

Uganda’s Internal Affairs Minister Gen Kahiinda Otafiire on Tuesday said that the government knew about the terror threat before the UK pronouncement.

He said the terror alert issued by the UK government simply confirmed what government intelligence units had gathered and that security agencies are already doing whatever is possible to protect citizens.

Last month, the United States government issued a similar alert just days before suspected Allied Defense Forces (ADF) rebels attacked and killed over 40 people at Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese district.