The Deputy Director of the Institute of Teacher Education and Research-Makerere University, Dr. David Kabugo, has urged government not to halt the policy requiring all educators to have a bachelor’s degree as the minimum level of qualification.

He said this will ensure that the children taught at Early Childhood Development (ECD) have a firm educational training.

Kabugo made the remarks while appearing before Parliament’s education committee to give his views on a petition by Pre-primary Teachers Training Institution Association, who described as unfair the education policy that requires all educators to possess a bachelor’s degree.

He argued that in his experience as a trainer, he found that many teachers are generalists, saying the new proposal by the Ministry of Education is befitting.

According to his research, 78% of teachers don’t have qualifications to teach, explaining that the new requirement in the National Teachers Policy would help resolve this challenge.

However, Mbale City Woman MP, Connie Nakayenze wondered why a three-year-old child would require a degree holder to learn.