By Ritah Kemigisa

Women activists have challenged the government to harmonise the national laws to gender parity principles as prescribed by the African Union and SDG 16 on gender equality and an inclusive world.

Speaking at a dialogue on aaddressing Gender Equality in Uganda, the Center for Constitutional governance executive director Sarah Bireete says Uganda is still lagging behind in attaining gender parity hence the need to walk the talk.

She says much as the constitution provides for a third affirmative action, there is need to strike the balance given the fact that women are more than half of the total population.

For Uganda to attain gender equality, Bireete is calling for the allocation of more resources to the women and a 50% provision for women in the Parish development model.

Currently, 30% of the parish revolving fund will go to the women, other 30% will go to the youths, 10% to persons with disabilities, and 10% will go to the elderly.

The remaining 20% will go to groups belonging to men and others that don’t fall in the above special categories.