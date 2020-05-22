

The Ugandan Government has asked the East African court of Justice to dismiss an application filed by city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi challenging President Museveni’s on going COVID-19 lockdown.

In this application, Mabirizi claims that the March 18th measures issued by President Museveni were unlawful and unconstitutional.

On April 10th, Mabirizi dragged the government to the East African court of justice claiming that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown not only violates the constitution of Uganda since the measures instituted to fight COVID-19 are unconstitutional but also contravenes the East Africa community Treaty.

However, in reply to the said application, the attorney general of Uganda has informed the higher regional court that Museveni’s measures instituted to combat COVID-19 are lawful and do not infringe on the East African community treaty and common markets protocol in anyway.

In his sworn in affidavit, the attorney general has stated that President Museveni made several directives to combat the spread of COVID-19 and that statutory instruments were issued by the ministry of health under the public health act to which legal effect were required to given.

And as a result, he has denied any wrong doing by the army, police, Parliament, judiciary or any other government officials including RDCs saying they did not flout any laws since the army can be used to assist in national disasters and end emergency situations, police has aright to maintain law and order while RDCs can do any work as assigned by the President.

In the said application, Mabirizi had accused President Museveni for failing to invoke the relevant legal frameworks while issuing the said measures.

Mabirizi says Museveni should have first declared a State of Emergency or duly made statutory instruments/orders in line with Uganda Public Health Act instead of ordering that the said measures be put in place against the will of Ugandans.