Government has issued broadcasting guidelines to operating media houses in the country asking them to provide equal treatment to all the aspiring candidates during the virtual campaigns.

The move follows, the electoral commission’s release of a revised electoral Road Map for the 2021 General elections were aspiring candidates will be conducting their campaigns virtually

The minister for information and communication technology Judith Nabakooba says the media houses must ensure they provide a balanced coverage warning them against allowing their hosts to incite violence, using hate speech.