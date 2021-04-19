By Juliet Nalwooga

Government has rallied the private sector players including the artists, (musicians) to come out and use their spaces to call upon the public to embrace the ongoing covid19 vaccination.

Addressing journalists today, the ICT and national guidance minister said there has been a low turn up at most of the vaccination centers across the country, something she says could have been caused by a lot of misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine.

She however says the job of mobilizing and educating people about vaccination should not be left to the government alone.

Her call comes at a time only 10% of the targeted groups have so far shown up for vaccination ever since the exercise started a month ago.

In his address on Friday, the President said at least 80% of the risk categories have to be vaccinated before full reopening.