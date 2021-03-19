By Juliet Nalwooga

The Executive Director, Uganda Media Center also a government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo has urged Ugandans who had their relatives injured or killed by stray bullets during the November 2020 riots to file formal complaints with police.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Ofwono advised those that were injured to keep their treatment receipts for compensation in due time.

He has advised them to seek services of lawyers who will guide them in filing the right information to police but at the same time asked them to be patient as the compensation process takes a while.

In November riots last year President Museveni said the government would compensate victims of the violent protests that were sparked by the arrest of NUP party leader Robert Kaygulanyi, and left about 50 people dead.

20 people were reportedly hit by stray bullets.