BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

The government has awarded a French-based firm to manage the road toll collections and effect proper maintenance of the Entebbe Express Highway.

According to the Uganda National Roads Authority, Director in charge of Network Planning and Engineering, Eng Isaac Wani, the firm-Egis Roads Operation S. A- will commence work after the official signing ceremony in March this year.

He says the government is yet to determine how much will be levied on motorists plying the highway.

Eng Wani adds that one of the chapters in that tolling strategy relates to how much motorists will be expected to pay for the different classes of the roads to be plied on the express-way.

This, he says was based on the study and willingness to pay that was in a survey we accrued out and we made proposals on how much each class of the vehicles will pay.

In the same way, the UNRA Executive Director Allen Kagina has revealed that the government is making headway with Kampala-Jinja express highway.