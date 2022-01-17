BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Ministry of Education has banned external mocks and examinations organized for students in secondary and primary schools.

The ministry has also banned beginning of term and mid-term examinations and has instead asked schools to use this time to recover the time students lost during the two years of closure due to the covid19 pandemic.

According to sources in the Ministry of Education, students should only be subjected to final examinations conducted by the Uganda National Examination board.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Dr Denis Mugimba confirmed the development, saying schools should focus on spending more time teaching as opposed to just passing exams.

According Martin Okiria, the national chairperson of secondary schools’ head teachers’ association, mocks are a benchmarking tool that helps a teacher to improve on their weak point based on the performance of their learners in these exams.