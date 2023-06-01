By Juliet Kigongo

Environmental activists have blamed the rampant disasters experienced across the country in the recent past on the government’s alleged failure to save the country’s protected areas.

Under their National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAPE), the conservationists are demanding that government cancels licenses for all investments in wetlands and natural forests.

Frank Muramuzi, the Executive Director of NAPE blamed the collapse of Katonga River bridge on issuing licenses and permits for rice growing and sand mining that extends Lake Victoria thereby weakening the fragile ecosystem.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) however said earlier that some of the environmental catastrophes happening today have nothing to do with the commercial activities in wetlands.

Speaking ahead of the World Environment Day commemoration slated for June 5th, the conservationists have asked the government not merely celebrate but rather invest the allocated resources in looking for solutions to the current environmental crisis.

On June 5, Uganda will join the rest of the world to mark World Environment Day under the theme “Stop plastic pollution”.

Muramuzi suggested that there is need to stop licensing the manufacture, importation, and use of plastics in the country.

According to Muramuzi, the problem of plastics does not exist in a vacuum because it is a creation of the government.

Muramuzi also asked the government to provide incentives on options for energy like solar and biogas.