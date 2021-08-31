By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has blamed the ongoing murders in greater Masaka region on politicians.

This comes at a time close to 30 people have been killed in attacks by panga wielding men.

Addressing journalists at media centre, the ICT minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi says preliminary findings from ongoing investigations indicate that the criminals behind the attacks are being used by some politicians to create fear within the population.

He however says government is on top of the situation giving assurance that those behind these attacks will be dealt with .