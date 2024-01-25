Government has earmarked over Shs500 million this financial year to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in the central region. The announcement was made by Uganda Communications Commission chairperson Mr Nyombi Tembo during the Buganda Royal Institute graduation ceremony in Mengo, Kampala on Thursday morning.

Tembo highlighted government’s previous efforts, noting that over 300 ICT units were supported last year to equip Buganda youth with technological skills. He encouraged the graduates to embrace continuous learning and consider pursuing further education to stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape.

“All these interventions are ultimately geared towards promoting ICT usage in the country because it is one of the sectors that the government of Uganda has identified among the pillars on which social-economic transformation is anchored,” Nyombi said.

Meanwhile, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr. Charles Peter Mayiga, urged the graduates to leverage their acquired skills to create positive impact in their communities. The ceremony saw 1379 students graduate with diplomas and certificates in various disciplines, with 673 female graduates and 706 male graduates.