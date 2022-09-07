The Commissioner Land Registration has ordered for the cancellation of four titles obtained by the city tycoon, Hamis Kiggundu on Kabaka’s official Mailo land in Kigo.

According to the judgment signed by Mugaino Baker on September 6 for Commissioner Land Registration orders the immediate cancellation of Ham’s titles citing an overlap on Kabaka’s titles, fraudulent procedures of allocating land by Wakiso district and the fact that the disputed land is a wetland.

Speaking to the media at Bulange Mengo, the kingdom Attorney General, Christopher Bwanika said the Commissioner’s decision settles the longstanding battle between Hamis Kiggundu and the Kabaka of Buganda over ownership of land in Kigo measuring 140 acres.

He said the commissioner’s report indicates that plots 23974, 23975, 23976 and 23977 owned by Kiham enterprises Ltd encroached on the mailo titles in plots 38, 8,99 and 110 owned by the Kabaka of Buganda. Bwanika also expressed happiness for the long waited ruling.