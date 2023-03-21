The Higher Education Students’ Financial Board (HESFB) has canceled loan appeals for 2,700 students across the country due to financial constraints.

The Executive Director of HESFP, Michael Wanyama, in a statement that was issued on Monday, indicated that the loan applicants for the 2022/2023 academic year who replied through the appeals process cannot be considered.

Mr. Wanyama cited budgetary constraints as the major factor that forced the Board to call off the appeal process.

He says applicants who wish to be supported through student loan schemes can apply in the forthcoming call for student loan applications for the 2023/24 academic year provided they are still eligible.

A total of 625 students out of 3,089 applicants across the country were approved to benefit from a Shs2.6 billion loan scheme for the 2022/23 academic year.

Out of 3,089 applications, 2,417 were eligible for the scheme. However, due to budget constraints, the Board was able to award study loans to only 625 students.

However, students who fail to attain support under the Students’ Loan Scheme have a chance to appeal.