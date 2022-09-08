The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has watered down the pleas by some stakeholders for government to halt labour migration to the Arab world, saying those who travel for work have the right to.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aggrey Kibenge says Ugandans have the right to travel to any part of the world since many are looking for greener pastures while some travel due to influence of domestic violence, men abandoning their families, among other factors.

He made the remarks while appearing before parliament’s committee on gender, labor and social development whose members demanded to know if government had analyzed the benefits of labour migration and whether it cannot be stopped.

Meanwhile the committee chairperson, Flavia Kabahenda demands that government organizes a six month training for migrant workers before they travel abroad in a bid to acquire the necessary skills.