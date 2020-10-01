

Government has been cautioned against the proposed move to regulate social media usage.

The warning has been made by the President, Internet Society of Uganda, Lillian Nalwoga during a public dialogue on the Impact of disinformation, and misinformation on democracy in Uganda held in Kampala.

Nalwoga says much as misinformation has its ills, social media outlets have improved transparency and enhanced accountability from public servants.

She says any proposal to gag internet usage should first be assessed.

The world Health organisation in May 2020 resolved that managing the infodemic is a critical part of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.