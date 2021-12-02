By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of education has cautioned teachers across the country against part-timing when schools reopen in January next year.

The government has previously been battling with government teachers who tend to part-time in private schools to get more money.

Speaking during the ongoing performance management training workshop of the District chairperson and heads of schools in Kampala, the Commissioner secondary schools, Sam Kuloba said that this has left government schools neglected hence the poor performance.

He says the government is set to deal with all these teachers who will abandon government schools.