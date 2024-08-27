The government has certified approximately 630 companies to provide high-quality grain and grain products to Ugandan farmers. State Minister for Investment, Ms Evelyn Anite recently announced this measure to ensure the safety and well-being of both humans and animals by preventing the consumption of substandard food.

Only certified agencies will be permitted to trade in grain and related products throughout the country. Uncertified individuals or entities will not be allowed to sell these products. Minister Anite noted that Ugandan grain products have faced rejection in the region due to quality concerns.

To maintain standards, the National Bureau of Standards will monitor and oversee the companies accredited to deal in grain and related products.

“The issuance of the guidelines is anchored on Section 134 of the PPDA Chapter 205 which empowers the PPDA to issue and gazette guidelines for the better carrying out of the functions of the better public procurement in the country,” said Anite.

Robert Mwajje, chairperson of the Grain Council, emphasized the timeliness of this initiative, stating that the unregulated market has resulted in financial losses for the sector.