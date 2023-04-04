By Mike Sebalu

Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua has distanced himself from the Karamoja iron sheets saga.

Obua was on Tuesday invited to appear before Parliament’s Presidential Affairs Committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of iron sheets and other relief items meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.

While responding to some of the MPs’ concerns, Obua told revealed that he only received a donation that was channeled to his constituency from the Office of the Prime Minster through his colleague in cabinet, Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs.

He is among the several ministers and senior government officials including the Vice President, Jessica Alupo and Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among implicated in the saga that has sparked outrage from Karamoja leaders and the general public.

“I wish to categorically state that I have never participated in any alleged mismanagement of relief items meant for Karamoja sub-region, neither did I solicit nor request for,” Obua told MPs.