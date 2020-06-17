Office of the Prime Minister has dismissed allegations that there have been conflicts between The Ministry of Health and Makerere University about the recently released 9 fake results of COVID-19 and the Shs7 billion.

This followed the ministry of health saying that there was a mistake in the 9 samples that were negative but were declared positive from Makerere University lab.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Gen.Moses Ali who chaired the meeting at the OPM today, says that there aren’t any conflicts and the two parties continue to work together to make sure that COVID-19 is kicked out of the country.

Gen Moses Ali adds that the government has put a lot of efforts in fighting the pandemic and commended the work well done by these two parties.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe said that currently, University laboratory has 117 studies that it is working on, and all support is coming from The Ministry of health so there is no way they can fight each other.

He said that the 9 cases was just an error but not out of negligence as it has been said.