By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of education and sports has dropped the idea of procuring 9 million radios to enable continuous learning for students at home.

This was revealed by the state minister for higher institutions, JC Muyingo, while appearing before the parliamentary committee on government assurance and implementation chaired by Kalungu west member of parliament Joseph Sewungu.

He also revealed that 48.5 billion shillings has been committed by the government to procure home study materials for learners in primary one to primary four and senior five and senior six who had been left out in the earlier programs.

Meanwhile, the minister said they also plan to put emphasis on first year classes to enable them finalize their studies so that they can make room for the new entrants.