Govt has committed to addressing barriers limiting the population to have access to better education and promoting literacy.

While addressing the media in Kampala, ahead of the World Literacy Day slated for 8th September 2023, the state minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Sarah Mateke, noted that while there has been a milestone in expanding access to education and literacy programmes, there’s still a number of Ugandans who can’t read and write.

She said that through programmes such as the Universal Primary and Secondary Education, government is committed to ensuring expanded access to education and providing adult literacy programs to provide basic education to the adult population.

Mateeke also revealed that government has come up with the Integrated Community Learning for Wealth Creation programme, which has been updated to match learners’ needs and challenges.

According to statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the national literacy rates rose from 69% in 2006 to 73% in 2009 with an 85% increase in rural areas.

The celebrations will be held under the theme; promoting literacy for the world in transition; building the foundation for peaceful and sustainable societies.