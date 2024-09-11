Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has announced that in the 2025/26 financial year, the government will commit to expanding the economy from the current GDP of 50 billion USD to 500 billion USD by 2040.

According to Nabbanja, this ambitious goal will be driven by ten-fold growth strategies, requiring the involvement of all key players in the country’s growth and development agenda.

“In order to realize the National Development 4 strategy and the NRM manifesto of 2021/2026, the following areas will guide the overall planning and full monetization of Uganda’s economy through wealth creation driven by the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, and generating growth opportunities for women among others,” Nabbanja said.

She further asked all ministers and accounting officers to ensure full implementation of government programs listed in its 7 strategic priorities.

The 7 priorities include health care, clean water, security, infrastructure, energy, climate change, funding missions abroad, and poverty alleviation programs. She said next year being the last in the current Manifesto, government will be giving accountability to Ugandans as the country heads towards the 2026 general elections.

She made these remarks at the 2025/26 national budget conference in Munyonyo on Wednesday, where she represented President Yoweri Museveni.