

By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has condemned violence and destruction of property witnessed in the city and other parts of the country since yesterday.

This follows protests held over the arrest of the National unity platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in which over 7 people were killed and several other injured.

Addressing journalists, the minister of ICT and national guidance Judith Nabakooba described the loss of lives and destruction of property as very unfortunate noting that the numbers could continue to grow taking in account the countrywide incidences.

She appealed to everyone especially the youth to stay away from any form of rioting and called upon the public to cooperate with the police in

identifying the suspects behind these unfortunate incidences.

She further revealed that security chiefs are meeting over the country’s situation and will give the nation a comprehensive report soon.