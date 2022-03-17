By Prossy Kisakye

Government has confirmed the outbreak of Influenza A in schools.

This comes after several reports of cases of flue, cough and respiratory issues among schools and hospitals.

Speaking in a joint press conference by the ministry of Education and Health at media center, the state minister for primary Education, Joyce Kaducu, said that 58 learners from different schools have tested positive to Influenza A and 2 for Influenza B.

She says on Feb 27th 2022, the ministry of Education received an alert from Wakiso District after some schools complained about the flue-like disease among the learners and tests were done on 198 samples.

The affected learners were found with symptoms like flue, cough, joint pain, fever and headache.

Officials from the health ministry have revealed that this type of influenza occurs twice a year.