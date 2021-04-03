By David Vosh Ajuna

Pronounced dead less than 24 hours after leading the traditional ‘Good Friday’ celebrations, the Archbishop of Kampala Arch-diocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga leaves a mark as a perceived cryptic of the reigning government with these as some of his remarkable statements.

-God wants peace not violence-

Denouncing the violent scenes that the country witnessed on November 18, 2020 during a tense electoral season- Dr Lwanga rallied Ugandans to be merchants of peace.

“Wherever you intend to fire bullets or hurl teargas canisters, ask yourself if it suits the motto, ‘For God and My Country.”

“Let us always remember that God wants nothing from us but peace and all of us should strive to have that peace but not violence. Peace should be right from within our hearts,” Dr Lwanga said.

