By Elizabeth Kamurungi

Government has once again revised the burial budget for the former speaker Jacob Oulayah that was originally allocated shs 2.5 billion.

Earlier this week, the government cut the budget for Oulanyah’s burial by shs 700m to shs 1.8b.

However the Finance minister in charge of general duties Henry Musasizi says they have given the organizing committee headed by the presidency minister Milly Babalanda a limit of shs 1.2 billion.

This means the initial budget which members of the Acholi parliamentary Group claimed was inflated has in total been more than halved and the final allocation is nearly equal to what organisers had planned to spend on burial day alone.

The director for communication and public affairs at parliament Chris Obore says he was aware of the second revision of the budget unofficially.

The emergency expenditure is to be footed from the consolidated fund.

The ministry had also cited unnecessary expenditures as one of the reasons for the initial cut while other source’s spotlighted cases of inflated prices for some items.