The Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Sunday said his legal interpretation necessitating the urgent election of a substantive Speaker of Parliament to replace deceased Jacob Oulanyah even before his burial, was right.
Mr Kiryowa disputed views by a section of lawyers who at the weekend claimed government had misinterpreted the laws and rushed to elect a new Speaker.
“We need to understand a few things about the Constitution, the Rules of Parliament that the lawyers were quoting don’t amend the Constitution. They just give the Constitution the meaning. So anyone who reads the Rules to interpret the Constitution is wrong as the Constitution is the supreme law,” Mr Kiryowa explained.
