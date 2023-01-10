The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) and Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) are in the final stages of developing modalities for the 1st cohort of the end-of-year cycle examinations slated for next year.

Senior three students of the lower secondary curriculum will be the beneficiaries of the first cohort when they are promoted to senior four.

The NCDC Manager Secondary Department, John Okumu says the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) questions will be different from those in the old curriculum.

He says questions in the new curriculum will require critical thinking where students are tasked to find solutions to the country’s common problems.

He says the new questions will be framed in a way that a learner will be required to use the skills and knowledge they acquired in the class to answer questions in form of problem-solving.

He added that the new approach will be against reproducing crammed work which was limiting the development of critical thinking among learners.

The UNEB public relations officer, Jenipher Kalule yesterday said that all schools across the country with UNEB centres are supposed to submit 20 percent of class assessments for senior three students.

The 20 percent class assessment mark will contribute part of the 100 percent a learner will attain at the end of the cycle (UCE). This means that students will be working for 80 percent when they sit for UCE next year.