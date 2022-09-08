Government has developed an online monitoring system to address the challenges faced by migrant workers.

This followed a long-lasting outcry by domestic workers mostly in Arab countries about their mistreatment which at times results into death.

Speaking to the press at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the Minister of Gender, Betty Amongi said the migrant workers will need to download this app on their phones and they will be monitored.

The app has capacity to locate the migrant workers, and monitor how they are. Additionally, a 24-hour call centre has been put in place where distressed workers will raise their complaints.

According to Amongi, this fast technology sends workers’ conversations after every 2 minutes.

The app is now being tried in Saudi Arabia and all distressed migrant workers have been urged to utilize it by forwarding their complaints which will be followed up by the embassies.