By Kevin Githuku

Government, through the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi has distanced itself from claims that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) allegedly sponsored Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party elections in 2021.

The claims have split FDC as top party leaders led by spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda accuse their President Patrick Amuriat and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi of getting money from NRM.

However, minister Baryomunsi says the government constitutionally supports all political parties with representation in Parliament financially to boost their political activities and has nothing to do with conflicts in FDC.

“The NRM government believes in a functioning democracy and the democratic space we have provided allows political parties to emerge, grow and function. It cannot be the same NRM or President Yoweri Museveni to wish the collapse or the demise of other political parties,” Baryomunsi said.

The minister, who made the remarks while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre earlier today, further urged FDC to sort out their differences without dragging NRM into conflict.