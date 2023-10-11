In an apparent contradiction, two government ministries have disagreed over the proposed policy on contraceptives for teenagers.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has distanced itself from the Ministry of Health proposal to allow 15-year-old girls access contraceptives to address teenage pregnancy.

Dr. Charles Olaro, the director for curative services at the Ministry of Health was earlier quoted as saying that the policy targets out-of-school teenagers and young adults.

The Minister of State for Children Affairs Sarah Mateke says the government is not part of the plan to have girls of such an age start using birth control methods recommended for adults.

Delivering her message for the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl, Mateke called for a holistic review of the policy involving all stakeholders.

Yesterday, Members of Parliament also rejected the proposal to roll out birth control methods among teenage girls, terming it “devilish”.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa equated the move to legitimizing sexual violence in Uganda, further asking government to reject the idea.

“We pray that the devil doesn’t find his way and such thoughts should never come into the minds of our people because it would imply that we have given up on our girl children by formalizing defilement. That is clearly saying we have failed. We would rather strengthen the monitoring to ensure that we fight this vice but not legitimize it by giving such services, and I am glad it isn’t yet a policy,” Tayebwa posted on his X account on Tuesday.

International Day of the Girl (IDG) – observed annually on 11 October – is a global platform to advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights.